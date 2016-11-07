Bullet For My Valentine launch Don’t Need You video

Bullet For My Valentine have released a video for their latest single Don’t Need You, which is available today.

The promo was shot in a church with director Ville Juurikkala, known for his work with Nightwish, HIM, Amorphis and others.

Trailing the single last week, frontman Matt Tuck said: “There’s this beautiful ceremony, and it appears to be all about love and trust – but there’s this undercurrent of mistrust and bullshit to go with it.

“It’s not your typical wedding venue. We wanted it to look really grand and ornate, but underneath it all it’s a bit dirty.”

The band continue to tour Europe in support of fifth album Venom, launched last year. Bullet For My Valentine return to the UK later this month, with six of their 12 appearances featuring performances of 2005 album The Poison in full.

Bullet For My Valentine UK tour

Nov 07: Fribourg Fri-Son, Switzerland

Nov 08: Zurich Komplex 457, Switzerland

Nov 09: Milan Alcatraz, Italy

Nov 11: Munich TonHalle, Germany

Nov 12: Leipzig Haus Auensee, Germany

Nov 13: Vienna Planet.tt Bank Austria Halle Gasometer, Austria

Nov 15: Ludwigsburg MHP Arena, Germany

Nov 16: Wiesbaden Schlachthof, Germany

Nov 18: Bremen Pier 2, Germany

Nov 19: Tilburg 013, Netherlands

Nov 22: Cologne Paladium, Germany

Nov 24: Newport Centre, UK

Nov 25: Bournemouth Academy, UK – The Poison in full

Nov 27: Newcastle Academy, UK

Nov 28: Sheffield Academy, UK – The Poison in full

Nov 30: Glasgow Academy, UK

Dec 01: Inverness Ironworks, UK – The Poison in full

Dec 03: Manchester Academy, UK

Dec 04: Manchester Academy, UK – The Poison in full

Dec 06: Birmingham Academy, UK

Dec 07: Birmingham Academy, UK – The Poison in full

Dec 09: London Brixton Academy, UK

Dec 10: London Brixton Academy, UK – The Poison in full