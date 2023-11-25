Dire Straits, Metallica, The Beatles, Iron Maiden and more: get massive savings on these 10 classic - and future-classic - albums with EMP

Let's face it, we all do it: holding off on Christmas gift shopping until Cyber Weekend so we can bag some sweet deals. Of course, with all the massive savings around, there's nothing to say you can't indulge in some personal shopping over the weekend too, and the fact EMP have slashed prices on a massive range of records is as good a reason as any to expand your collection.

That in mind, we've waded in deep to pull out some of the best records you can save on this Cyber Weekend. So whether you're buying for a metal-lover friend or relative, reliving your rock kid past or just want the ultimate record collection, here are our recommendations on the vinyl deals you can't afford to miss this Cyber Weekend. And don't forget to check out our vinyl hub to make sure you're up-to-date on all the very best deals around. Happy shopping!

Metallica - S&M2

Metallica: S&M2 (vinyl): Was £139.99, now £109.99 21 years after they first joined forces with the San Francisco Symphony Orchestra, Metallica revisited the idea of orchestrally reimaging some of the biggest hits in their back catalogue for S&M2. The result is a stunningly epic sound that adds a whole new dimension to the likes of The Day That Never Comes, For Whom The Bell Tolls and One, collected here in an impressive and expansive 71-song box set - talk about value for money.

The Beatles - Revolver

The Beatles: Revolver (vinyl): Was £182.99 now £139.99 The Beatles remain one of - if not the - most iconic bands of all time, each of their records undeniably iconic in its own right. So any time you can save over £40 on a vinyl copy is surely cause for celebration, their psychedelia laced pop rock masterpiece Revolver currently going for just under £140 on EMP.

Iron Maiden - Rock In Rio

Iron Maiden: Rock In Rio (vinyl): Was £50.99 now £44.99 The triumphant final night of the Brave New World tour, Rock In Rio captures the sheer jubilation that met the return of vocalist Bruce Dickinson after six years away from the band. Rock In Rio shows Maiden at their bombastic best, renditions of tracks like Fear Of The Dark so iconic they became near-definitive versions of the songs.

Dire Straits - Brothers In Arms

Dire Straits: Brothers In Arms (vinyl): Was £32.99, now £25.99 Brothers In Arms might have been the first CD to ever pass the one million units sold mark, but that doesn't mean it doesn't still sound glorious on vinyl. A commercial titan, Brothers... remains a true classic with tracks like Walk Of Life and Money For Nothing iconic almost 40 years on from release.

Guardians Of The Galaxy Original Soundtrack Vol. 3

Guardians Of The Galaxy: Awesome Mix Vol.3 (vinyl): Was £39.99, now £19.99 Who doesn't love a good mixtape? Granted, the art has somewhat diminished in the age of streaming and decline in physical media, but that doesn't mean we don't still appreciate a great collection of songs and moods. Guardians Of The Galaxy has had that magic touch since the first film all the way back in 2014, the soundtracks offering a balance of moods and styles that makes them perfect for showing off your superior - and diverse - music tastes. With half off the soundtrack to the latest movie, this deal is an absolute bargain.

The Offspring - Americana

The Offspring: Americana (vinyl): Was £22.99, now £17.99 The moment that took The Offspring supernova, even 25 years on from release Americana remains unmistakable despite helping to inspire subsequent generations of pop-punk. Now less than £20 on EMP, you shouldn't wait around to snap up this classic release.

Porcupine Tree - Fear Of A Blank Planet

Porcupine Tree - Fear Of A Blank Planet (vinyl): Was £53.99, now £45.99 Steven Wilson's prog group might be winding down again for the foreseeable, but their brief return served as a reminder of their brilliance. Nowhere is this more apparent than 2007's Fear Of A Blank Planet, a record which explored themes of social and personal alientation in the face of broken homes, drug abuse and addiction to screens, its themes only growing more relevant in the years since its release.

Scorpions - Rock Believer

Scorpions: Rock Believer (vinyl): Was £25.99, now £16.99 50 years on from releasing their debut album, Rock Believer is as much a statement about who Scorpions are as it is a declaration of love for the genre they've championed for over half a century. For £16.99, you'll want to stick this on good and loud!

Kid Kapichi - Here's What You Could Have Won

Kid Kapichi: Here's What You Could Have Won (vinyl): Was £31.99 now £22.99 30 years ago, Kid Kapichi would likely have fit snugly under the Britpop banner, straddling the line between rock and indie with a sense of panache that has made them rising stars. But while they evoke a sense of nostalgia for the age where British bands dominated the charts, Kid Kapichi's themes are rooted entirely in the here and now, a potent blend of satire and social commentary that makes Here's What You Could Have Won a must hear.



Bleed From Within - Shrine