Bruford's One Of A Kind to get vinyl reissue

By Jerry Ewing
( Prog )
published

Bill Bruford's 1979 album with Bruford, One Of A Kind, to be released on vinyl in November

Bill Bruford
(Image credit: Pascal Devillers)

Bruford's second studio album, One Of A Kind, is to be reissued on vinyl through Winterfold Records through Cherry Red on November 24.

Bruford was the band former Yes and King Crimson drummer Bill Bruford formed for his 1977 debut solo album Feels Good To Me, following his stint with genesis and a failed move to form a band with John Wetton and Rick Wakeman.

The band featured former Hatfield & The North/National Health keyboard player Dave Stewart, bassist Jeff Berlin and guitarist Allan Holdsworth. Bruford and Holdsworth formed UK with Wetton and Eddie Jobson for 1978's self-titled debut album, but the pair left after that debut, recording One Of A Kind under the band name Bruford in 1979.

The 12” vinyl re-issue has been mastered from the original 1979 mix, taken from the original 1979 analogue tapes, and comes housed in a replica sleeve.

Pre-order One Of A Kind.

Bill Bruford

(Image credit: Winterfold Records)

Bruford: One Of A Kind

Side 1
1. Hell’s Bells
2. One Of A Kind – Part One
3. One Of A Kind – Part Two
4. Travels With Myself – And Someone Else
5. Fainting In Coils

Side 2
1. Five G
2. The Abingdon Chasp
3. Forever Until Sunday
4. The Sahara Of Snow – Part One
5. The Sahara Of Snow – Part Two

Jerry Ewing
Jerry Ewing

Writer and broadcaster Jerry Ewing is the Editor of Prog Magazine which he founded for Future Publishing in 2009. He grew up in Sydney and began his writing career in London for Metal Forces magazine in 1989. He has since written for Metal Hammer, Maxim, Vox, Stuff and Bizarre magazines, among others. He created and edited Classic Rock Magazine for Dennis Publishing in 1998 and is the author of a variety of books on both music and sport, including Wonderous Stories; A Journey Through The Landscape Of Progressive Rock.