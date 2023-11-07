Bruford's One Of A Kind to get vinyl reissue

Bruford's second studio album, One Of A Kind, is to be reissued on vinyl through Winterfold Records through Cherry Red on November 24.

Bruford was the band former Yes and King Crimson drummer Bill Bruford formed for his 1977 debut solo album Feels Good To Me, following his stint with genesis and a failed move to form a band with John Wetton and Rick Wakeman.

The band featured former Hatfield & The North/National Health keyboard player Dave Stewart, bassist Jeff Berlin and guitarist Allan Holdsworth. Bruford and Holdsworth formed UK with Wetton and Eddie Jobson for 1978's self-titled debut album, but the pair left after that debut, recording One Of A Kind under the band name Bruford in 1979.

The 12” vinyl re-issue has been mastered from the original 1979 mix, taken from the original 1979 analogue tapes, and comes housed in a replica sleeve.

Bruford: One Of A Kind

Side 1

1. Hell’s Bells

2. One Of A Kind – Part One

3. One Of A Kind – Part Two

4. Travels With Myself – And Someone Else

5. Fainting In Coils

Side 2

1. Five G

2. The Abingdon Chasp

3. Forever Until Sunday

4. The Sahara Of Snow – Part One

5. The Sahara Of Snow – Part Two