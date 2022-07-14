Bruce Springsteen announces four huge UK shows

Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band will play four huge outdoor shows in the UK next year.

Having recently announced tour dates for Europe and America in 2023, 'The Boss' has now unveiled his itinerary for the UK.

Springsteen will play two outdoor London shows as part of next summer's American Express presents BST Hyde Park season, and will also play stadium dates in Edinburgh and Birmingham.

Details of the four shows are as follows:



May 30: Edinburgh, BT Murrayfield Stadium

Jun 16: Birmingham, Villa Park

Jul 06: London, American Express presents BST Hyde Park

Jul 08: London, American Express presents BST Hyde Park

These will be Springsteen's first UK shows since he played London's Wembley Stadium in the summer of 2016.

The 2023 dates are the first for the E Street Band since the 14-month tour celebrating 1980 album The River concluded in Australia in February 2017. The band's touring line-up will include longstanding members Roy Bittan, Nils Lofgren, Patti Scialfa, Garry Tallent, Max Weinberg and Stevie Van Zandt, alongside Soozie Tyrell, Jake Clemons and Charlie Giordano.

Having welcomed The Rolling Stones, Pearl Jam and Elton John to the American Express presents BST Hyde Park season in recent weeks, Jim King, CEO of European Festivals at AEG Presents, says, "As we wave goodbye to BST Hyde Park 2022, the most successful Hyde Park series ever, there is no bigger and better way to welcome in our 2023 edition than with another of the world's greatest artists.



"The excitement of Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band coming to play two shows at American Express presents BST Hyde Park is why we love live music as much as we do.”