Bruce Dickinson has released a video to accompany Resurrection Man, which was released as a single last week. The release comes ten days after the final show of Dickinson's Mandrake Project tour, which climaxed at Plateia Nerou in Piraeus, Greece, on July 21.

"The tour was one of the very best,” says the Iron Maiden man. “The band were just so pumped and on it every night that it was a joy. The audience reactions everywhere for songs old and new were pretty overwhelming and I already can’t wait to go back out again!

"The video is my thank you to everyone that came to see us at festivals, clubs, theatres and arenas. Who said a metal audience can’t appreciate a theremin, bongos and ‘Dick Dale-esque’ surfer guitars? Mine certainly do!"

The release of Resurrection Man was announced in June, when Dickinson said, "The surf guitar at the intro – the Dick Dale bit – that’s me! We were just mucking around with the tremolo setting, we put the chords down and I went, ‘Ok, that’s kinda cool!’ It was like, ‘What if Quentin Tarantino made a metal record?’

"Then it goes somewhere different, we get a bit heavy, and we did this whole middle section and it was like, ‘Were you just channelling Geezer Butler in another life?’ It was early Sabbath – Behind the Wall of Sleep. Just, ‘Oh my god that’s heavy!’”

Resurrection Man is available as a three-track CD backed by two live songs, Afterglow Of Ragnarok and Abduction. Both were recorded live at Vibra São Paulo in São Paulo, Brazil, in May. The first two tracks were highlights of Dickinson's recent album The Mandrake Project, which was released in March, while Abduction originally appeared on 2005's Tyranny of Souls.

