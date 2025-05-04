"The universe is not fair like that." Iron Maiden's Bruce Dickinson tells new bands they'll get nowhere without self-belief

Iron Maiden frontman Bruce Dickinson says self-belief is one of the most important attributes young musicians need if they are going to make their mark.

The beloved metal icon gives some sage advice to new, up-and-coming artists in an interview with the Musicians Institute.

And while talent is of course key, Dickinson, 66, says all the skill in the world won't mean a thing if you don't believe in yourself. And he warns that everyone – even other musicians – will try stand in the way of your success,

He says: "One of the most important things is self-belief. And you can't teach that. That's character. Self-belief is so important.

"I've played with people who have been astonishing musicians but were forever doomed to be playing in their bedroom because they had no self-belief because they did not go out there and put themselves out there and perform so the people notice them.

"If you're the greatest guitar player in the world and you sit in the middle of a tent in the Sahara Desert, you are never gonna make it. Sorry.

"The universe is not fair like that. Because you'll get knocked over, knocked down, and other musicians will try and put you down as well because they're all trying to step on top of you."

While encouraging musicians to have confidence, Dickinson stresses that it's important not to let that turn into arrogance.

He adds: "There's an irony. Yes, you need the self-belief, but if you make the performance all about yourself, people will walk away, because nobody's that interesting.

"What you need to do is have the self-belief to use whatever talent it is you have to tell a story, to say something, to have some feeling inside that you can express that's real and authentic, and then people will listen because it resonates with them.

"So yes, you need the self-belief, but we don't need to hear all about you."

Maiden launch their epic 50th anniversary tour this month. The 'Run For Your Lives' tour will feature a 'classic era' setlist exclusively airing material from the band's first nine albums, from their 1980 debut to 1992's Fear Of The Dark.

