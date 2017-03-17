Brooklyn Sound 2017 announces free 5-city European tour

Organisers of Brooklyn Sound 2017 have announced that this year’s event will visit five cities across Europe.

The first of the free concerts supported by the Brooklyn Brewery will be at London’s The Black Heart on March 27, with Primitive Weapons taking to the stage along with Henry Blacker and Winnebago Deal.

The tour will then visit Oslo, Lillestrom, Helsinki and Germany with other artists including Teemu Markkula, Jukka Nousiainen, Foreseen and We Never Learned to Live also scheduled to appear.

A statement reads: “The tour will see Primitive Weapons tearing it up with local bands at each stop, delivering a host of shows packed with thundering hardcore.

“Brooklyn Sound will bring together culture, music and beer in the form of five head-bangingly awesome free shows.”

A full list of dates and artists can be seen below.

Brooklyn Brewery have supported the arts and music scene since their foundation in 1988. Brooklyn Sound was set up to support and promote emerging music throughout the world – and for those who like “rocking out and enjoying a good beer.”

Mar 27: London The Black Heart, UK (with Primitive Weapons, Henry Blacker and Winnebago Deal)

Mar 28: Oslo Pokalen, Norway (with Primitive Weapons - other artists TBC)

Mar 29: Lillestrom Martin’s Pub, Norway (with Primitive Weapons - other artists TBC)

Mar 30: Helsinki Bar Loose, Finland (with Primitive Weapons, Teemu Markkula, Jukka Nousiainen, Foreseen)

Apr 01: Hamburg Molotow, Germany (with Primitive Weapons, We Never Learned To Live)