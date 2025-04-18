Those Damn Crows score their first UK No.1 album with God Shaped Hole

Welsh rock band Those Damn Crows have scored their very first UK No. 1 album.

God Shaped Hole, the Bridgend group’s fourth album, beat pop star Sabrina Carpenter, US singer Bon Iver, Oasis and Ed Sheeran to reach the top spot.

Writing on social media, the band say: “Really struggling to put these feelings into words right now, but I know how we’ve achieved this UNBELIEVABLE victory, there’s one word that best describes it…. TOGETHER!!

“Our dream has turned reality, our band is now permanently etched in music history and its something that cannot be taken from us as we proudly scream from the rafters… Those Damn Crows have a number one album!

“God Shaped Hole will forever be a special record, We knew it when writing and recording it and now even more so as you, our fans have embraced it like no other album we have made before. You have literally thrown it to the top of the charts and there it remained DEFIANT until the powers that be made it official!

“Your unwavering love and support means we won regardless of where the album landed, but hey!…. Make no mistake, we ALL wanted the top spot and TOGETHER we got it!

“We’re on cloud 9 right now and it’s gonna take some time for our feet to touch the floor but with the biggest smiles and tears in our eyes, we can proudly say…We fuckin did it!!!!

“Number 1!!!!!!!

“We fuckin love you CF!

“Shane, Ronnie, Lloyd, Dave and Shiner”

Those Damn Crows formed in South Wales in 2014, releasing their debut album, The Murder And The Motive, in 2018.

“With us Crows, it’s always a case of we can’t quit, we don’t know how, we’ve come too far, it’s not even a thought,” says singer Shane Greenhall. “It’s just another milestone towards the bigger picture, towards the so-called End Game!”

God Shaped Hole is the first hard rock/metal album to reach No. 1 since Linkin Park’s comeback album From Zero in November 2024. The band’s most previous album, Inhale/Exhale, reached No.3 in 2023.

Those Damn Crows are one of a number of British bands who have notched up Top 10 albums in the past few years, with others including Massive Wagons, Kris Barras Band, Skindred and Sleep Token.