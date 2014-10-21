Bring Me The Horizon release new video for Drown

As we reported last week, the Steel City metallers would be releasing a new single on 7th December. Well... they've brought it forward!

Drown is the first new music we’ve heard from Bring Me The Horizon since the runaway success of last year’s Sempiternal album, and they’ve progressed that sound in a big way with this latest track. Gone are the screams and electronics/guitars duels, Drown a much calmer affair.

You can catch BMTH with Young Guns, Issues and Sleepwave at their biggest-ever show at London’s Wembley Arena on 5th December.

The band are due to hit the studio early next year to record the follow-up to Sempiternal.