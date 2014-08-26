BMTH confirm Wembley supports

Bring Me The Horizon have confirmed Young Guns, Issues and Sleepwave as support acts for their Wembley Arena show on December 5.

BMTH have enjoyed a triumphant year since the launch of fourth album Sempiternal in 2013. They were runners-up in this year’s Metal Hammer Golden Gods awards in the category of Band Of The Year, won by Iron Maiden.

Frontman Oli Sykes recently admitted the album represented a fightback from his ketamine addiction, telling fans: “You had no idea, but you were sending me letters, texts, emails. When I got out of rehab I didn’t want to scream any more – and it’s all thanks to you.”

Tickets for the Wembley extravaganza are on sale now via www.livenation.co.uk and www.ticketmaster.co.uk.