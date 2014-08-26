Trending

BMTH confirm Wembley supports

By ()

Young Guns, Issues and Sleepwave to open London show

Bring Me The Horizon have confirmed Young Guns, Issues and Sleepwave as support acts for their Wembley Arena show on December 5.

BMTH have enjoyed a triumphant year since the launch of fourth album Sempiternal in 2013. They were runners-up in this year’s Metal Hammer Golden Gods awards in the category of Band Of The Year, won by Iron Maiden.

Frontman Oli Sykes recently admitted the album represented a fightback from his ketamine addiction, telling fans: “You had no idea, but you were sending me letters, texts, emails. When I got out of rehab I didn’t want to scream any more – and it’s all thanks to you.”

Tickets for the Wembley extravaganza are on sale now via www.livenation.co.uk and www.ticketmaster.co.uk.

See more Metal Hammer news