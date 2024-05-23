Bring Me The Horizon will release new album Post Human: Nex Gen at midnight tonight

Bring Me The Horizon have announced that their long-anticipated studio project Post Human: Nex Gen will come out at midnight tonight (May 24).

The British pop-metal stars posted on social media today (May 23): “BMTH invites you to Ascend!+

“POST HUMAN: NeX GEn [out midnight 24.05]”

The musical project, the sequel to 2020’s Post Human: Survival Horror, was originally scheduled to be released on September 15, 2023, but was postponed the preceding month.

“So I got some bad news… nex gen won’t be coming September 15th,” vocalist Oli Sykes wrote on social media at the time.

“Unforeseen circumstances rendered us unable to complete the record to the standard we’d be happy with.

“I was hoping despite the setbacks we could pull it off in time for you guys but there’s still so many little details I want to be perfect and until it’s nailed I’m just not willing to give to you guys.

Metal Hammer Newsletter Sign up below to get the latest from Metal Hammer, plus exclusive special offers, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

“We can’t give it a new date just yet but just know it’s close… & I know you guys have been so patient but you just gotta be a lil more..”

Bring Me The Horizon have been releasing singles from Post Human: Nex Gen since 2021, starting with that September’s Die4u.

The already-released tracks Strangers, Lost, Amen, Darkside and Kool-Aid are also expected to be featured on the project.

Post Human: Nex Gen will be Bring Me The Horizon’s first release since the exit of keyboardist and producer Jordan Fish last year.

The band said in a social media statement in December: “Bring Me The Horizon has decided to part ways with Jordan Fish.

“We want to thank him for the musical journey he took with us and wish him luck with everything in the future.

“Meanwhile we continue to work on Nex Gen, with brand new music coming very soon. See you on our UK tour in January.”

Fish also shared his own statement: “I’m really grateful for my 11 years with the band, and extremely proud of all that we have achieved together.

“I look forward to hearing what they do next, and wish them every success in the future.

“I’m excited to start this next chapter in my career.”

Following his Bring Me The Horizon exit, Fish has worked on new material with the bands Spiritbox and Architects.

Bring Me The Horizon will tour extensively this year to promote Post Human: Nex Gen. See dates and get tickets via the band’s website.