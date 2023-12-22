Bring Me The Horizon have parted ways with Jordan Fish: "We want to thank him for the musical journey he took with us"

Following weeks of rumours, UK metalcore megastars Bring Me The Horizon have confirmed that longtime keyboardist and percussionist Jordan Fish is no longer in the band. Confirming Fish's exit on Twitter, the band confirm that their current tour and album plans will remain intact.

"Bring Me The Horizon has decided to part ways with Jordan Fish," the band's statement reads. "We want to thank him for the musical journey he took with us and wish him luck with everything in the future. Meanwhile we continue to work on Nex Gen, with brand new music coming very soon. See you on our UK tour in January."

Fish released a statement of his own soon after, which reads as follows: "I’m really grateful for my 11 years with the band, and extremely proud of all that we have achieved together. I look forward to hearing what they do next, and wish them every success in the future. I’m excited to start this next chapter in my career."

Fish joined Bring Me The Horizon in 2012, making his first on-record appearance with the band on their seminal 2013 album, Sempiternal, which he helped co-write. He is generally credited with playing a big role in the band's musical evolution throughout the 2010s.

Bring Me The Horizon will tour the UK next month, supported by fellow metalcore heavyweights Bad Omens, nu gen leade Cassyette and alt-rockers Static Dress. Their next album, Nex Gen, is due out at some point next year.

Jan 09: Cardiff International Arena

Jan 10: Bournemouth International Centre, UK

Jan 12: Birmingham Utility Arena, UK

Jan 13: Manchester AO Arena, UK

Jan 14: Glasgow 0VO Hydro, UK

Jan 16: Newcastle Utilita Arena, UK

Jan 17: Liverpool M&S Bank Arena, UK

Jan 18: Sheffield Utilita Arena, UK

Jan 20: London O2 Arena, UK

Jan 23: Dublin 3 Arena, Ireland