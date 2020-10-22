Watch Bring Me The Horizon bring the heavy back on new single Tear Drops

Bring Me The Horizon have unleashed a crushing new song, Tear Drop, from their upcoming EP, Post Human: Survival Horror.

“It is my favourite song off the record,” says frontman Oli Sykes. “I’m so excited to get this single out, it feels like a classic Bring Me The Horizon tune but without it feeling like anything we’ve done before. I feel like Teardrops is some of the best work we’ve ever done, musically and lyrically as whole.”

The eye-catching video for Tear Drop finds Sykes literally and metaphorically drowning in a tank full of water, and was inspired by his ongoing experiences with depression.

Released on October 30, Post Human: Survival Horror collects together recent singles: Ludens, which featured on the soundtrack to Hideo Kojima’s video game Death Stranding; Parasite Eve, released in June and described by frontman Oli Sykes as a "message of hope, wrapped in sadness and anger”; and Obey, featuring a guest appearance from rapper Yungblud.

It adds another six tracks, including Kingslayer, which features a guest spot from kawaii legends Babymetal, One Day The Only Butterflies Left Will Be In Your Chest As You March Towards Your Death (starring Evanescence's Amy Lee) and IXI (featuring rising South London duo Nova Twins).

In 2019 Sykes told NME, "We’re not going to do an album again, maybe ever. We’re thinking about doing shorter records. I don’t want to say we’re going to do something and not live up to it, but the plan is to release multiple records next year.

"I’m really proud of [2019 album] Amo, but it was such a fucking ballache to make. We spent a whole fucking year of our lives making that record. Part of me was like, ‘For what? We’re never going to get to play all of those songs’. You have to ration your creativity over all your songs.

"You write a really cool pop song then you have to write a heavy song to balance out, then you need to think about singles. There’s all this shit you need to think about and how it’s going to sit on a 15 track album. I don’t want to do that."

(Image credit: BMG)

Post Human: Survival Horror tracklist

1. Dear Diary

2. Parasite Eve

3. Tear Drops

4. Obey (feat. Yungblud)

5. Itch For The Cure (When We Will Be Free?)

6. IXI (feat. Nova Twins)

7. Kingslayer (feat. Babymetal)

8. Ludens

9. One Day The Only Butterflies Left Will Be In Your Chest As You March Towards Your Death (feat. Amy Lee)