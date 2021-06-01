Queen’s Roger Taylor announces new album Outsider alongside 2021 solo tour

Rock icon Roger Taylor has announced the new album, Outsider, alongside news of a 14 date UK solo tour scheduled for October 2021.

Since Queen + Adam Lambert’s highly anticipated UK tour has been postponed until 2022, Taylor will instead be performing at a selection of intimate UK venues in October of this year. The rock icon has also shared details of the setlist, with many songs taken from own solo catalogue, as well as Queen classics.

Accompanying Taylor as part of his backing band will be Queen + Adam Lambert’s keyboardist Spike Edney and supporting drummer Tyler Warren, plus guitarist Jason Falloon and Goldfrapp live players keyboardist Angie Pollock and bassist Charlie Jones.

The tour will coincide with Taylor’s forthcoming album Outsider, which is dedicated “to all the outsiders, those who feel left on the sidelines”. The album’s theme of isolation comes from a fitting place, with the Queen drummer recording it during the recent lockdown.

He explains: “I’ve had a bit of a creative spurt and suddenly found myself with an album, which was lovely. It was a surprise! I just found myself in the studio and they came out one after the other. It was a pleasure really.”

Outsider will be released on October 1, 2021 via Universal. Fans that pre-order the album via Roger’s official website before 4PM BST on June 7 will get advanced and early access to pre-sale tickets to the tour. General pre-sale tickets will be available June 8.

Find full dates below.

(Image credit: Roger Taylor via Universal)

Oct 02: O2 Academy, Newcastle

Oct 03: Academy, Manchester

Oct 05: Barbican, York

Oct 06: St. David's Hall, Cardiff

Oct 08: 02 Academy, Liverpool

Oct 09: University East Anglia (UEA), Norwich

Oct 11: Forum, Bath

Oct 12: O2 Academy, Bournemouth

Oct 14: Pavilions, Plymouth

Oct 15: Rock City, Nottingham

Oct 17: De La Warr Pavilion, Bexhill

Oct 19: G Live, Guildford

Oct 20: HMV Empire, Conventry

Oct 22: London's O2 Shepherd's Bush Empire