Queen have tried recording a new song with Adam Lambert

Queen’s Brian May and Roger Taylor have revealed they tried to record a new song with current singer Adam Lambert.

Speaking in new issue of Classic Rock, the pair say they attempted to record the unnamed track in Nashville during a US tour.

“We did record a song which we haven't actually finished,” says drummer Taylor. “I can't remember what it's called. I think we were still discussing what we should call it.”

Adds guitarist May: “It was a song that we'd tried to adapt that had come from a friend. It had the makings of being a great song, but we couldn't crack it. We couldn't get there.”

In the same interview, Taylor doesn’t eliminate the possibility of a new Queen album with Lambert on vocals.

“It would be nice to do some stuff,” he said. “I wouldn’t rule it out. Adam has said, ‘Any time you want me to sing on something…’ If the other two decide, ‘Let’s do something’, I'd be there.”

The band were recently forced to move their planned 2021 UK and European Rhapsody tour into 2022 due to the ongoing COVID-19 situation. The tour will now commence on May 30, 2022.

Queen are the cover stars of the new issue of Classic Rock magazine, which is on sale now. It celebrates Queen’s 50th anniversary and features interviews with May and Taylor who look back over their incredible career.