BrewDog hop into Dry January with up to 25% off their range of alcohol-free beers

New year resolutions are always tricky to stick to, but for those taking part in Dry January there’s some good news as the team at BrewDog have cut the cost on their selection of alcohol-free beers.

The Scottish craft brewer has poured up to 25% off the usual price on their beers over on their official website, and that includes a 48-can alcohol-free mixed pack which has been reduced from £45.75 to £34.25. This includes Punk AF, Lost AF, Hazy AF, Elvis AF and Nanny State.

And if you're based in the US, there are plenty of bargains on non-alcoholic beers too on the official BrewDog USA site, including Humbug AF.

No matter if you're starting Dry January or you just fancy something new to tingle your tastebuds, this is a great offer from BrewDog with five beers to try.

You can also get your hands on 48 or 24 packs of individual beers, four packs and an alcohol-free gift pack which contains three cans of Punk AF, three cans of Nanny State and a schooner glass.

BrewDog say: Dry January doesn't have to be boring or beer free. If there are only so many soft drinks or orange juices you can stomach, our AF range is sure to keep you right this month.”

Even if you’re staying on the booze to start 2022, BrewDog also have a number of frothy savings in their January Stock Clearance. Packs of their Hoppy Xmas, Mistletoe Mafia, Velvet Cake and more are reduced in price, while The Best Of 2021 pack has 12 cans of carbonated crackers at a new low price.

