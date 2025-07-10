Tony Iommi compared Bill Ward to a Lord Of The Rings monster at Black Sabbath’s epic farewell gig: “You look like Gollum!”

Tony Iommi has admitted that he likened drummer Bill Ward’s appearance at Black Sabbath’s farewell show to Lord Of The Rings monster Gollum.

The guitarist says during a new interview with Eddie Trunk that he poked fun at Ward backstage before Sabbath took the stage for their final bow at Back To The Beginning in Birmingham on Saturday (July 5). Ward, 77, performed topless during the band’s five-song finale.

“I said to Bill, ‘Blimey, Bill, you look like Gollum,’” Iommi remembers (via Blabbermouth).

He continues: “And I don’t think he knew who Gollum was. He’s always always been the same, Bill. He just doesn’t care. He goes on and does what he wants, which is great. That’s always been Bill.”

The light-hearted jab seems to be indicative of the atmosphere as Sabbath’s founding members reunited for their first public performance since 2005.

“And immediately, of course, all the jokes started again as soon as we were together, having a go at each other,” says Iommi. “It was really fun, actually. It was great. The communication carried on from years ago.”

On Wednesday (July 9), Ward took to X to share a heartfelt thank you to his bandmates Ozzy Osbourne, Tony Iommi and Geezer Butler, as well as Sabbath’s fanbase and the other musicians who performed at Back To The Beginning.

“Packing a third suitcase in preparation to go back to America,” the drummer wrote. “The handshakes and embraces and kind words from fellow musicians are still foremost in my often fading memory, worthwhile, long-lasting, holding. They punctuate how much we have missed each other.”

He added: “To be with Iron Man and War Pigs, to slam and reach for my undone musical parts, and for however briefly, to be in the reality of memories. Thanks to Tony, Geezer and Oz, the crews, everyone that put it together, and of most importance, the metalheads and bodies who have embraced so much and given their love fanatically.

“To all, thank you, thank you. You are truly immortal.”

Back To The Beginning was an all-day charity event held at Villa Park, home turf of Osbourne and Butler’s beloved football team Aston Villa. The event was livestreamed and, according to The Guardian, watched by more than five million people. The event will reportedly raise more than $190 million for charity overall.