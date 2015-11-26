Butler behind Sabbath album call

Geezer Butler is behind Black Sabbath’s decision to abandon plans for a farewell album, says Tony Iommi.

But the guitarist can see the bassist’s point – even if he doesn’t agree with it.

And he’s suggested recording sessions could take place after the icons have wrapped up their final world tour, which includes a headline appearance at next year’s Download festival.

Sabbath had originally intended to record a follow-up to 2013’s chart-topping 13 to tie in with the farewell road trip, but frontman Ozzy Osbourne revealed last month that it wasn’t going to happen.

Iommi tells Q: “I’ve got so many riffs. I wrote a whole load of stuff for another album and we met up in LA.

“But the others – well, Geezer – didn’t particularly want to do another album.

“Then again, after you’ve just had a number one album, where do you go from there?”

He’s previously reported that Sabbath could still use the five tracks recorded but not used for 13. “We may still put something out from that,” he says. “We don’t know yet.”

And although his continuing cancer battle is one of the main reasons the band are ending their touring career, Iommi says: “Do I intend to stop playing? No. I’d love to do something with the guys – but whatever happens, I will do something.”

