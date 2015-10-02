Bonamassa keeps promise to return to tiny UK venue

Joe Bonamassa will celebrate the 10th anniversary of his first UK show by returning to the tiny venue for a one-off gig.

The guitar icon will perform at the 300-capacity Mr Kyps in Poole, Dorset, on November 1 – 10 years on from the night he made his UK live debut in front of just 100 people. He now regularly plays to sold-out arenas around the world, but wanted to fulfil a promise he made to return.

In 2005, venue owner Mark Kyprianou hosted Bonamassa’s gig. The concert was a slow seller and in a final push, Kyprianou decided to offer free entry and refunds to those who’d originally paid the £10 ticket price.

Kyprianou says: “I’m very excited to host this one-of-a-kind concert. No major artist at the level Joe is would do this for their fans. He made me a promise he would return, and is a man of his word.”

The show comes at the end of Bonamassa’s UK arena tour, which kicks off in Newcastle on October 21.

TeamRock have teamed up with Mr Kyps to offer 25 pairs of tickets to the show. For details on how to apply, check Bonamassa’s website and enter your email address for a chance to win.

For tickets to the arena dates, visit Eventim online.

JOE BONAMASSA UK WINTER TOUR 2015

Oct 21: Newcastle Metro Arena

Oct 23: Liverpool Echo Arena

Oct 24: Leeds First Direct Arena

Oct 25: Nottingham Capital FM Arena

Oct 27: Cardiff Motorpoint Arena

Oct 28: Bournemouth BIC

Oct 30: Brighton Centre

Oct 31: Brighton Centre