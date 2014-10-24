Bonafide EP tides fans over until 2015 album

Bonafide have announced details of a mini-EP to be unveiled ahead of the release of their new album next year.

The Swedish rock outfit release Hold Down The Fort on November 3 – a track they call “an overload of rock ‘n’ roll.” A video trailer for the EP has been released.

As well as the lead single, which will feature on 2015 record Denim Devils, the EP includes two other tracks recorded during sessions for the album. Get It Bad and Heading South won’t feature on the long player.

Denim Devils will be released on February 2 via via Off Yer Rocka. Bonafide will play at Hard Rock Hell 9 in Wales next year.