Bon Jovi reveal Saturday Night video

Bon Jovi have released a lyric promo for their track Saturday Night Gave Me Sunday Morning.

It features on the band’s Burning Bridges which is released on August 21 via Mercury.

Bon Jovi said of their 13th album: “This is a fan record to accompany a 12-show international tour. It’s the songs that weren’t finished, that were finished, a couple of new ones like the one we released as a single.”

“It’s sort of a hint as to where we’re going musically – but the new album, the real new album, will be early next year.”

Bon Jovi released a lyric video for the track We Don’t Run earlier this week. Their next full release, expected early next year, will be their first with no input from guitarist Richie Sambora, who left in 2013, to be replaced by Phil X.

Sep 11: Jakarta Gelora Bung Karno Stadium, Indonesia Sep 14: Shanghai Mercedez-Benz Arena, China Sep 17: Beijing Mastercard Center, China Sep 19: Kuala Lumpur Merdeka Stadium, Malaysia Sep 20: Singapore Formula One Grand Prix, Singapore Sep 22: Seoul Jamsil Stadium, South Korea Sep 25: Macao Cotai Arena, China Sep 26: Macao Cotai Arena, China Sep 28: Taipei TWTC Nangang Exhibition Hall, Taiwan Oct 01: Abu Dhabi Yas Island Du Arena, UAE Oct 03: Tel Aviv Hayarkon Park, Israel