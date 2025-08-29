Listen to Bon Jovi and Bruce Springsteen's atmospheric Hollow Man collaboration

Bon Jovi have released their eagerly awaited new version of Hollow Man, featuring Bruce Springsteen. The atmospheric, slow-burning recording comes from a revamped version of last year's Forever album, which will be released on October 24.

Forever (Legendary Edition) also features contributions from Joe Elliott, Robbie Williams, Avril Lavigne, Lainey Wilson, Jelly Roll, Jason Isbell, Carin Leon, Marcus King, Ryan Tedder and more

"This album is more than just a collection of collaborations; it is an album borne out of necessity," says Bon Jovi. "My vocal cord surgery and subsequent rehab was a well-documented journey that played out while releasing Forever in June 2024. I was singing well enough in the studio for the recording, but the vocal demands and rigours of touring were still out of reach for me.

"Without the ability to tour or promote an album we were all very proud of, I decided to call on some friends to help me in my time of need. All are great singers, artists, and also just great people. The result is an album with a new viewpoint and new spirit – a collaboration album that proves we all get by in this world with a little help from our friends.

"I feel tremendous joy and gratitude releasing this album, and I think it shows in the music. I can say with certainty that there is always something bigger than me, and that’s we."

In something of a bumper day for Bon Jovi fans, the band have also released a new single, Red, White and Jersey, the new opening track on the new version of Forever. Both songs are embedded below.

Bon Jovi - Hollow Man (with Bruce Springsteen) - YouTube Watch On

Red, White and Jersey - YouTube Watch On

Bon Jovi: Forever (Legendary Edition) tracklist

1. Red, White and Jersey

2. Legendary (with James Bay)

3. We Made It Look Easy (with Robbie Williams)

4. Living Proof (with Jelly Roll)

5. Waves (with Jason Isbell)

6. Seeds (with Ryan Tedder)

7. Kiss The Bride (with Billy Falcon)

8. The People’s House (with The War & Treaty)

9. Walls Of Jericho (with Joe Elliott)

10. I Wrote You A Song (with Lainey Wilson)

11. Living In Paradise (with Avril Lavigne)

12. My First Guitar (with Marcus King)

13. Hollow Man (with Bruce Springsteen)

14. We Made It Look Easy / Hicimos Que Pareciera Fácil (with Carin León)