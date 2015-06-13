Download 2015: Every Time I Die and Body Count

Every Time I Die [7] bring utter bedlam to Download. Ever the ebullient mischief-makers, they kick off at full pelt and sustain the aggression and chaos until the last howl of feedback.

The wonderfully perverse nature of their sound continues to be their biggest asset and the one thing that will ensure they never get much bigger than they are today. But seriously, any band that attacks with this much fury and freedom will always go down a storm anywhere where people want some bite with their bluster.

Body Count [9] are simply magnificent. Everyone loves Ice-T so much that he could get away with any old nonsense as long as the air is full of naughty words and references to firearms, but this incarnation of his metal/punk mob is the heaviest, sharpest and most unashamedly entertaining yet. The fact is that Ice revels in the freedom that the heavy music scene brings, and that he can indulge his nastiest tendencies and knack for recounting tales of violence and horror and we will just lap it up like the slavering miscreants we are. Thus, a thrilling, breakneck rip through the medley of Exploited tunes that he recorded with Slayer for the seminal Judgment Night soundtrack back in the early ‘90s is greeted with noisy euphoria and Ice’s rant about the ongoing “pussification” of men earns him a deafening ovation before Manslaughter delivers another vicious cartoon kung fu slap to our collective kidneys.

Old classics like There Goes The Neighbourhood and KKK Bitch send this frighteningly large crowd into baying frenzy, but it’s the closing one-two of Talk Shit Get Shot and Cop Killer, the latter replete with a guest appearance by Ice’s new pals Upon A Burning Body, that seals the deal. Body Count were in the house, motherfuckers, and they took the place apart with a malicious cackle.