Upon A Burning Body have covered Turn Down For What with Ice-T

The Punk Goes Pop compilations are often the subject of derision and mockery but the Upon A Burning Body boys have actually turned up with a banger.

On paper a UABB/Ice-T collaboration sounds like one of the weirdest and best combos of 2014 – so it makes sense that they’ve covered DJ Snake & Lil Jon’s Turn Down For What. And to be fair, it is massive.

On the subject of the collab, Upon A Burning Body frontman Danny Leal says “It was amazing doing a video with Ice-T, he is such an inspiration. To be able to have him in an UABB video is a true honor. We hope everyone enjoys and parties to our remake of Turn Down For What.”