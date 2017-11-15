Bob Seger releases album teaser, plans to restart Runaway Train tour

Rock legend Bob Seger has released a five-track teaser video for new album I Knew You When, which is out this Friday. The video features audio from Seger’s take on Lou Reed’s Busload of Faith, I Knew You When, Blue Ridge, a cover of Leonard Cohen’s Democracy, and album opener Gracile.

“I Knew You When finds Seger reflecting back with appreciation on lifelong relationships forged early on in his career,” reads a statement on the singer’s website. This includes his friendship with late Eagles’ star Glenn Frey, who he met in Detroit the year the album cover photo was taken.

Last month, Seger postponed the final 19 dates of his US tour on doctor’s orders, after being diagnosed with a back injury.

Now Seger’s website reports that the singer is in recovery after surgery, and moves are afoot to announce new shows. “Rescheduled dates are being mapped out for a coast to coast reboot of the tour this Spring,” says the statement. “Live Nation will have more details in the coming weeks.”

I Knew You When is released on Friday. In the UK it’s available as deluxe edition CD, while in the US it’s available in CD, deluxe CD and vinyl editions.

I Knew You When Tracklist

Every Bob Seger Album ranked, from Worst to Best