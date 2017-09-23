Trending

Bob Seger releases cover of Lou Reed's Busload Of Faith

By News  

Bob Seger has released a cover of Lou Reed's Busload Of Faith, the first song to emerge from his upcoming album I Knew You When

Bob Seger
Bob Seger
(Image: © Randy Holmes \/ Getty Images)

Singer-songwriter Bob Seger has released a cover version of Lou Reed’s Busload Of Faith. Taken from his upcoming album I Knew You When, the song originally appeared on Reed’s classic 1989 album New York.

In what appears to be a thinly veiled criticism of US President Donald Trump, Seger has changed some of the song’s lyrics, altering the original’s “You can’t depend on any churches / Unless there’s real estate you want to buy” to read “You can’t depend on the President / Unless there’s real estate you want to buy.”

Click to play.

In 1989, Reed talked to World Of Rock Radio about Busload Of Faith: “For Europe, I wanted the lyrics translated for the various countries, because the lyrics are important. So we picked four countries. When we checked in with Italy, it seemed to be a mistake to bring it to their attention, because when they came back to me they said, ‘we’re afraid we’ll get into difficulty with papal law [regulations made or adopted by The Vatican for members of the Catholic Church]’.

“So I asked what the lines were they objected to, so we could just leave them blank, and they said it wasn’t the individual lines the objected to, but the ideas behind the song. They don’t want the lyrics there: not in Italian, and not in English.”

Seger is currently playing in the US on his Runaway Train tour, which includes this evening’s final show to be performed at Detroit’s famed Palace Of Auburn Hills venue. The tour finishes in Chicago on November 17, the day I Knew You When is released.

Tour Dates

Saturday, September 23, 2017 at 8:00PMThe Palace (SOLD OUT)Detroit, United States
Thursday, September 28, 2017 at 7:30PMPPG Paints ArenaPittsburgh, United States
Saturday, September 30, 2017 at 8:00PMNationwide ArenaColumbus, United States
Thursday, October 5, 2017 at 7:30PMBon Secours Wellness ArenaGreenville, United States
Saturday, October 7, 2017 at 8:00PMInfinite Energy ArenaAtlanta, United States
Tuesday, October 10, 2017 at 7:30PMWells Fargo ArenaDes Moines, United States
Thursday, October 12, 2017 at 7:30PMScottrade CenterSt Louis, United States
Saturday, October 14, 2017 at 8:00PMSprint CenterKansas City, United States
Thursday, October 19, 2017 at 7:30PMCynthia Woods Mitchell PavilionThe Woodlands, United States
Saturday, October 21, 2017 at 8:00PMFord Center at The StarDallas, United States
Tuesday, October 24, 2017 at 7:30PMFrank Erwin CenterAustin, United States
Thursday, October 26, 2017 at 7:30PMPepsi CenterDenver, United States
Saturday, October 28, 2017 at 8:00PMTalking Stick Resort ArenaPhoenix, United States
Thursday, November 2, 2017 at 7:30PMOracle ArenaOakland, United States
Saturday, November 4, 2017 at 8:00PMThe ForumInglewood, United States
Tuesday, November 7, 2017 at 7:30PMFord CenterBoise, United States
Thursday, November 9, 2017 at 7:30PMModa CenterPortland, United States
Saturday, November 11, 2017 at 8:00PMKeyArenaSeattle, United States
Monday, November 13, 2017 at 7:00PMRimrock Auto ArenaBillings, United States
Wednesday, November 15, 2017 at 7:00PMXCEL Energy CenterSt Paul, United States
Friday, November 17, 2017 at 8:00PMAllstate ArenaChicago, United States

Every Bob Seger Album ranked, from Worst to Best