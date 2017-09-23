Bob Seger releases cover of Lou Reed's Busload Of Faith

Singer-songwriter Bob Seger has released a cover version of Lou Reed’s Busload Of Faith. Taken from his upcoming album I Knew You When, the song originally appeared on Reed’s classic 1989 album New York.

In what appears to be a thinly veiled criticism of US President Donald Trump, Seger has changed some of the song’s lyrics, altering the original’s “You can’t depend on any churches / Unless there’s real estate you want to buy” to read “You can’t depend on the President / Unless there’s real estate you want to buy.”

Click to play.

In 1989, Reed talked to World Of Rock Radio about Busload Of Faith: “For Europe, I wanted the lyrics translated for the various countries, because the lyrics are important. So we picked four countries. When we checked in with Italy, it seemed to be a mistake to bring it to their attention, because when they came back to me they said, ‘we’re afraid we’ll get into difficulty with papal law [regulations made or adopted by The Vatican for members of the Catholic Church]’.

“So I asked what the lines were they objected to, so we could just leave them blank, and they said it wasn’t the individual lines the objected to, but the ideas behind the song. They don’t want the lyrics there: not in Italian, and not in English.”

Seger is currently playing in the US on his Runaway Train tour, which includes this evening’s final show to be performed at Detroit’s famed Palace Of Auburn Hills venue. The tour finishes in Chicago on November 17, the day I Knew You When is released.

Tour Dates

Saturday, September 23, 2017 at 8:00PM The Palace (SOLD OUT) Detroit, United States Thursday, September 28, 2017 at 7:30PM PPG Paints Arena Pittsburgh, United States Saturday, September 30, 2017 at 8:00PM Nationwide Arena Columbus, United States Thursday, October 5, 2017 at 7:30PM Bon Secours Wellness Arena Greenville, United States Saturday, October 7, 2017 at 8:00PM Infinite Energy Arena Atlanta, United States Tuesday, October 10, 2017 at 7:30PM Wells Fargo Arena Des Moines, United States Thursday, October 12, 2017 at 7:30PM Scottrade Center St Louis, United States Saturday, October 14, 2017 at 8:00PM Sprint Center Kansas City, United States Thursday, October 19, 2017 at 7:30PM Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion The Woodlands, United States Saturday, October 21, 2017 at 8:00PM Ford Center at The Star Dallas, United States Tuesday, October 24, 2017 at 7:30PM Frank Erwin Center Austin, United States Thursday, October 26, 2017 at 7:30PM Pepsi Center Denver, United States Saturday, October 28, 2017 at 8:00PM Talking Stick Resort Arena Phoenix, United States Thursday, November 2, 2017 at 7:30PM Oracle Arena Oakland, United States Saturday, November 4, 2017 at 8:00PM The Forum Inglewood, United States Tuesday, November 7, 2017 at 7:30PM Ford Center Boise, United States Thursday, November 9, 2017 at 7:30PM Moda Center Portland, United States Saturday, November 11, 2017 at 8:00PM KeyArena Seattle, United States Monday, November 13, 2017 at 7:00PM Rimrock Auto Arena Billings, United States Wednesday, November 15, 2017 at 7:00PM XCEL Energy Center St Paul, United States Friday, November 17, 2017 at 8:00PM Allstate Arena Chicago, United States

