Bob Seger releases cover of Lou Reed's Busload Of Faith

Singer-songwriter Bob Seger has released a cover version of Lou Reed’s Busload Of Faith. Taken from his upcoming album I Knew You When, the song originally appeared on Reed’s classic 1989 album New York.
In what appears to be a thinly veiled criticism of US President Donald Trump, Seger has changed some of the song’s lyrics, altering the original’s “You can’t depend on any churches / Unless there’s real estate you want to buy” to read “You can’t depend on the President / Unless there’s real estate you want to buy.”
In 1989, Reed talked to World Of Rock Radio about Busload Of Faith: “For Europe, I wanted the lyrics translated for the various countries, because the lyrics are important. So we picked four countries. When we checked in with Italy, it seemed to be a mistake to bring it to their attention, because when they came back to me they said, ‘we’re afraid we’ll get into difficulty with papal law [regulations made or adopted by The Vatican for members of the Catholic Church]’.
“So I asked what the lines were they objected to, so we could just leave them blank, and they said it wasn’t the individual lines the objected to, but the ideas behind the song. They don’t want the lyrics there: not in Italian, and not in English.”
Seger is currently playing in the US on his Runaway Train tour, which includes this evening’s final show to be performed at Detroit’s famed Palace Of Auburn Hills venue. The tour finishes in Chicago on November 17, the day I Knew You When is released.
Tour Dates
|Saturday, September 23, 2017 at 8:00PM
|The Palace (SOLD OUT)
|Detroit, United States
|Thursday, September 28, 2017 at 7:30PM
|PPG Paints Arena
|Pittsburgh, United States
|Saturday, September 30, 2017 at 8:00PM
|Nationwide Arena
|Columbus, United States
|Thursday, October 5, 2017 at 7:30PM
|Bon Secours Wellness Arena
|Greenville, United States
|Saturday, October 7, 2017 at 8:00PM
|Infinite Energy Arena
|Atlanta, United States
|Tuesday, October 10, 2017 at 7:30PM
|Wells Fargo Arena
|Des Moines, United States
|Thursday, October 12, 2017 at 7:30PM
|Scottrade Center
|St Louis, United States
|Saturday, October 14, 2017 at 8:00PM
|Sprint Center
|Kansas City, United States
|Thursday, October 19, 2017 at 7:30PM
|Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
|The Woodlands, United States
|Saturday, October 21, 2017 at 8:00PM
|Ford Center at The Star
|Dallas, United States
|Tuesday, October 24, 2017 at 7:30PM
|Frank Erwin Center
|Austin, United States
|Thursday, October 26, 2017 at 7:30PM
|Pepsi Center
|Denver, United States
|Saturday, October 28, 2017 at 8:00PM
|Talking Stick Resort Arena
|Phoenix, United States
|Thursday, November 2, 2017 at 7:30PM
|Oracle Arena
|Oakland, United States
|Saturday, November 4, 2017 at 8:00PM
|The Forum
|Inglewood, United States
|Tuesday, November 7, 2017 at 7:30PM
|Ford Center
|Boise, United States
|Thursday, November 9, 2017 at 7:30PM
|Moda Center
|Portland, United States
|Saturday, November 11, 2017 at 8:00PM
|KeyArena
|Seattle, United States
|Monday, November 13, 2017 at 7:00PM
|Rimrock Auto Arena
|Billings, United States
|Wednesday, November 15, 2017 at 7:00PM
|XCEL Energy Center
|St Paul, United States
|Friday, November 17, 2017 at 8:00PM
|Allstate Arena
|Chicago, United States