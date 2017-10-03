Bob Seger postpones US tour on doctor's orders

Singer/songwriter Bob Seger has postponed the remaining 19 dates of his US tour on doctor’s orders.

A statement on the singer’s website reads, “Bob Seger announced today that he will have to postpone upcoming tour dates upon receiving his doctor’s orders to attend to an urgent medical issue concerning his vertebrae. No further details are available at this time.”

“I’m so disappointed to have to suspend the tour as the band is on a great roll,” says Seger. “It’s a privilege to play for our amazing fans. Hoping to be back out on the road very soon.”

Rescheduled dates will be announced in due course, while tickets purchased for the postponed shows will be valid at the rearranged dates.

Earlier this month, Seger released a cover version of Lou Reed’s Busload Of Faith, which is taken from upcoming album I Knew You When. The album is released on November 17, the date the Runaway Train tour was due to finish in Chicago.

Full list of cancelled dates:

Sep 30: Nationwide Arena, Columbus, OH

Oct 05: Bon Secours Wellness Arena, Greenville, SC

Oct 07: Infinite Energy Arena, Atlanta, GA

Oct 10: Wells Fargo Arena, Des Moines, IA

Oct 12: Scottrade Center, St. Louis, MO

Oct 14: Sprint Center, Kansas City, MO

Oct 19: Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion, The Woodlands, TX

Oct 21: Ford Center at The Star, Frisco, TX

Oct 24: Frank Erwin Center, Austin, TX

Oct 26: Pepsi Center, Denver, CO

Oct 28: Talking Stick Resort Arena, Phoenix, AZ

Nov 02: Oracle Arena, Oakland, CA

Nov 04: The Forum, Inglewood, CA

Nov 07: Ford Center, Boise, ID

Nov 09: Moda Center, Portland, OR

Nov 11: KeyArena, Seattle, WA

Nov 13: Rimrock Auto Arena, Billings, MT

Nov 15: XCEL Energy Center, St. Paul, MN

Nov 17: Allstate Arena, Chicago, IL

Buyer's Guide: Bob Seger