Bob Seger announces final North American shows

Bob Seger and the Silver Bullet Band have announced the final four dates on their North American Roll Me Away Tour. The short run starts in Boston on October 24, and visits Toronto and New York before climaxing in Philadelphia on November 1 (ful dates below).

Tickets for the new dates go on sale on September 14 at 10 AM local time, while a pre-sale for Silver Bullet Club members starts at 10am on September 10.

Seger announced his final tour in September 2018, after returning to the road after back surgery.

"I’m in the recovery mode," he told Classic Rock in February 2018. "The pain is down. They said it was going to really hurt for about three months afterwards, but the payoff is they didn’t go anywhere near my larynx. They went in the back, so my voice is probably fine.

"I hope this pain goes away, ‘cause they can never really guarantee it — and if it doesn’t, then I’m done, dude. But that’s what the doctors have to say. I think it’s gonna be okay, I really do. But, God, it’s taking a long time."

Bob Seger tour dates

Sep 12: Rushmore Plaza, Rapid City, SD

Sep 14: Fargo Dome, Fargo, ND

Sep 17: Brick Breeden Fieldhouse, Bozeman, MT

Sep 19: Spokane Arena, Spokane, WA

Sep 21: Tacoma Dome, Tacoma, WA

Sep 24: Matthew Knight Arena, Eugene, OR

Sep 26: Shoreline Amphitheatre, Mountain View, CA

Sep 28: Vivint Smart Home Arena, Salt Lake City, UT

Oct 03: Mizzou Arena (University of Missouri), Columbia, MO

Oct 05: Bankers Life Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, IN

Oct 10: Raising Cane’s River Center, Baton Rouge, LA

Oct 12: FedEx Forum, Memphis, TN

Oct 17: PPG Paints Arena, Pittsburgh, PA

Oct 19: United Center, Chicago, IL

Oct 24: Boston TD Garden, MA

Oct 26: Toronto Scotiabank Arena, ON

Oct 30: New York Madison Square Garden, NY

Nov 01: Philadelphia Wells Fargo Center, PA