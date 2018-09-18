Bob Seger announces farewell tour

Bob Seger has announced that upcoming current tour will be his last. The singer, who was forced to cancel a run of dates last year due to a back injury, has now confirmed that the rescheduled shows – as well as some further dates to be added – will be his last.

A statement on Seger's website reads, "After a career that has spanned more than 50 years, Bob Seger & The Silver Bullet Band will hit the road for one last time on their final tour. More dates are being added to Seger’s previously announced dates, giving fans one more opportunity to see Seger and the band live. The Travelin’ Man tour kicks off on November 21 in Grand Rapids.

"Tickets for the new dates in Buffalo, Cleveland, Louisville, Fort Wayne, Peoria, Grand Rapids and rescheduled shows in Dallas and Houston will go on sale Friday, September 28. Tickets for new dates in Toledo and Nashville will go on sale Saturday, September 29.

"Additional shows will be announced in the coming weeks, including dates in Las Vegas, Fresno, San Diego, Vancouver, Florida and more."

The full list of dates are listed below.

Earlier this year, Seger told Classic Rock, "I hope this pain goes away, ‘cause they can never really guarantee it — and if it doesn’t, then I’m done, dude. But that’s what the doctors have to say. I think it’s gonna be okay, I really do. But, God, it’s taking a long time."

In July, an album of singles Seger recorded in the 1960s with his band The Last Herd was announced. The album is already out in the US, and will be released in the UK on October 5.

Bob Seger Travelin' Man Tour

Nov 21: Grand Rapids Van Andel Arena. MI

Nov 24: Kansas City, Sprint Center, KA

Nov 27: Des Moines Wells Fargo Arena, IA

Nov 30: St Louis Enterprise Center, MO

Dec 06: Cleveland Quicken Loans Arena, OH

Dec 08: Louisville, KFC Yum! Center, KY

Dec 12: St Paul Xcel Energy Arena, MN

Dec 14: Chicago Allstate rena, IL

Dec 20: Greenville, Bon Secours Wellness Arena, SC

Dec 22: Atlanta Infinite Center, GA

Jan 09: Toledo Huntington Center, OH

Jan 11: Nashville Bridgestone Arena, TN

Jan 15: Fort Waynen Allen County War Memorial Coliseum, IN

Jan 17: Buffalo KeyBank Center, NY

Jan 19: Columbus Nationwide Arena, OH

Jan 22: Peoria Civic Center, IL

Jan 29: Billings Rimrock Auto Arena, MT

Jan 31: Boise Ford Center, ID

Feb 02: Portland Moda Center, OR

Feb 09: Seattle Tacoma Dome, WA

Feb 15: Phoenix Talking Stick Resort, AZ

Feb 17: Denver Pepsi Center, CO

Feb 23: Los Angeles The Forum, CA

Mar 07: Austin Frank Erwin Center, TX

Mar 09: Dallas Ford Center at The Star, TX

May 02: Houston Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion, TX