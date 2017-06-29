Bloodstock prepares to launch day tickets

Bloodstock festival organisers have announced that day tickets for this year’s event will go on sale from 9am tomorrow (Friday, June 30).

They’ll be priced at £60 plus booking free and will be available from the festival website.

Artists including Amon Amarth, Ghost, Megadeth, Arch Enemy, Testament, Kreator, Skindred, Devilment, King 810, Chelsea Grin, Havok and Fallujah are lined up for the UK festival, which takes place from August 10 to 13 at Catton Park, Walton On Trent.

In addition, it’s been announced that festival founder, Paul Raymond Gregory’s on-site RAM Gallery will be open to festival-goers, featuring art exhibitions from a range of rock and metal-related artists.

Eliran Kantor (Testament, Soulfly, Iced Earth, Hatebreed), Christian Sloan Hall (Amon Amarth) and BBC Radio 1 Rock Show host Daniel P. Carter (Me And That Man) will be in attendance, while photographer Paul Harries will show six pieces from his portfolio.

Heathen Waxworks will also be at the festival showcasing their hand-carved 3D candles, while RAM Gallery contributor and luthier Cynosure, creator of hand-made guitars as art, will be exhibiting two brand new bespoke instruments.

One of the new instruments is Saxon-inspired and will sit on the ‘Saxon Wall’ beside pieces of Paul Gregory’s original artwork for the veteran British outfit.

Bloodstock have also revealed the next wave of artists from the Metal 2 The Masses campaign who will perform on the New Blood Stage.

Saturday will see Merseyside winners Reaper join Nottingham champions Raised By Owls, Burnley victors Ward XVI and Decrepit Monolith who came top in Newcastle.

Manchester champs Prognosis, who claimed victory in Manchester, will play on the Sunday.

Organisers have also extended an invitation to three other bands: Thuum, Blood Thread and Na Cruithne.

Finally, Bloodstock have revealed that their official charity partner for this year’s festival will once again be The Teenage Cancer Trust.

Four-day weekend tickets with camping are also still available, priced £139 plus booking fee. Children’s weekend tickets are just £35 plus booking fee and children under four go free.

For more, visit the Bloodstock website.

