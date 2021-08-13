Bloodstock Festival announce 17 bands for 2022

With Bloodstock 2021 now well underway, the festival has announced 17 bands for next year's edition, which will take place on August 11-14 at Catton Park, Derbyshire.

Lamb Of God have been announced as headliners on the Ronnie James Dio Stage, with the exact day to be confirmed. Frontman Randy Blythe says:

“It’s been way too long since we’ve rocked the festivals of Merry Olde – what better way to announce our return than a headliner slot at Bloodstock? Until then, pack your wellies and stay safe England – Lamb Of God (and Roger Brilliant) will see you summer 2022!”

Saturday's main stage headliner will be the previously announced Mercyful Fate, who were originally supposed to headline this year's edition. The band say:

"Mercyful Fate comes to Bloodstock... this will be a dangerous meeting you don't want to miss. King Diamond says, 'This time we are going to bring the Devil himself.'"

The festival's final headliner is yet to be announced.

Also confirmed for the main stage across the weekend are Philip H. Anselmo & The Illegals playing their Pantera set, Dimmu Borgir, Testament, Exodus, The Black Dahlia Murder, GWAR (in the UK festival exclusive), Bury Tomorrow, Sacred Reich, Life Of Agony, Butcher Babies, Vio-lence, and Bloodywood.

Over on the Sophie Lancaster stage, The Night Flight Orchestra will be headlining the Thursday night, and closing out Sunday night will be Static-X, playing their only UK show of 2022. Heathen have also been announced to perform over the weekend.

Stay tuned for more band announcements soon.

Early bird weekend camping tickets are available at the on-site box office across the duration of Bloodstock 2021, then will go on sale online on Monday August 16 at 9am, priced at £135 (+ bkg fee) from the ticket store, as well as Serpents Lair VIP tickets, child tix and camper van passes (which always sell out very quickly, so don’t snooze if you’re after one).