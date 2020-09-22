Heathen’s Empire Of The Blind: never write an old school Bay Area thrash band off

Often credited as being one of the standard setters for the Bay Area thrash scene alongside the likes of Testament, Forbidden and Vio-lence, Heathen are a bit like all those movie monsters from the 80s; just when we thought they were done and dusted they surprise us all with one more killer blow. Empire Of The Blind is their much-delayed fourth album and while their history has been blighted by plenty of stops and starts, musically they haven’t missed a beat. David White’s vocals call to mind Robb Flynn mixed with Joey Belladonna, and have only gotten better with age. Infused with politics, powerful melodies and pummelling riffs and absolutely loaded with pit anthems (Dead And Gone, The Gods Divide) these old dogs also show off some new tricks on the muscular Skid Row-esque ballad, Shrine Of Apathy.