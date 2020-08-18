Trending

This student picked up his exam results dressed as GWAR’s Oderus Urungus

Every student should pick up their grades while kitted out as a member of GWAR

(Image credit: Lani Hernandez-David)

As with so many other things this year, the UK exam results system is an utter COVID-19-related shitshow. So massive respect to Lani Hernandez-David for finally giving us something to smile about.

The 18-year-old London-based student – and self-taught mask-maker – recently went to pick up his exam results dressed as GWAR frontman Oderus Urungus, posting the pictures on Instagram.

“‘So today I dressed in my home made Oderus Urungus to pick up my A-level school results,” said Lani in the post. “I got a B in design technology and a D in art... oh well. All I’d like to say is that you don’t need the highest grades and you don’t need to go to Hollywood to be able to create cool shit.”

Come on, how cool is that? If you’re going to open an envelope containing a piece of paper that could shape the rest of your life, you may as well do it while dressed as an intergalactic barbarian warlord, right?

Gwar themselves were quick to respond. “Imagine going to pick up your grades in a home made Oderus custume and getting a D for art,” they replied. “School sucks.” Fair point, mental alien dudes.

It turns out that Lani is big on making masks. Check out his work on Instagram, and visit his YouTube channel to see more. We can wait to see what he wears for his first job interview…

