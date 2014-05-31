Blitz Kids detail UK tour

Blitz Kids have announced a 10-date UK tour kicking off at the end of September.
The English band will hit the road in support of their third album The Good Youth, released in January. It’s to be their biggest headline trek to date and it takes place following their appearance at Sonisphere in July.
Guitarist Jono Yates says: “It’s an incredible feeling to have a crowd full of kids screaming our words back in our faces. That’s why we booked this tour.
“We can’t wait to share some sweat with our fans again after a summer of festivals. We’re fucking everywhere this year – and we’re loving it.”
Blitz Kids 2014 UK tour
Sep 30: Plymouth White Rabbit
Oct 01: Southampton Talking Heads
Oct 02: Cardiff Clwb Ifor Bach
Oct 03: Nottingham Rock City Basement
Oct 04: Manchester Sound Control
Oct 05: Glasgow Cathouse
Oct 06: Liverpool East Village Arts Club
Oct 07: Leeds Cockpit
Oct 09: London Garage
Oct 10: Birmingham Asylum