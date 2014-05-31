Blitz Kids detail UK tour

Blitz Kids have announced a 10-date UK tour kicking off at the end of September.

The English band will hit the road in support of their third album The Good Youth, released in January. It’s to be their biggest headline trek to date and it takes place following their appearance at Sonisphere in July.

Guitarist Jono Yates says: “It’s an incredible feeling to have a crowd full of kids screaming our words back in our faces. That’s why we booked this tour.

“We can’t wait to share some sweat with our fans again after a summer of festivals. We’re fucking everywhere this year – and we’re loving it.”

Blitz Kids 2014 UK tour

Sep 30: Plymouth White Rabbit

Oct 01: Southampton Talking Heads

Oct 02: Cardiff Clwb Ifor Bach

Oct 03: Nottingham Rock City Basement

Oct 04: Manchester Sound Control

Oct 05: Glasgow Cathouse

Oct 06: Liverpool East Village Arts Club

Oct 07: Leeds Cockpit

Oct 09: London Garage

Oct 10: Birmingham Asylum