Norway's Blastfest goes fourth and multiplies!

Blastfest – Bergen, Norway’s newsest gathering of the crème de l'extrème that held its inaugural bash last February – has just announced that it’s expanding from a three to a four-day event.

Taking place at the recently renovated USF Verftet venue from February 18-21, 2015, and with the likes of Paradise Lost, At The Gates, Destruction, Decapitated, Moonsorow Primordial, Finntroll, Borknagar (celebrating their 20th anniversary), Rotting Christ and Dark Funeral just some of the bands already announced among the 50 due to play, Norwegian black/death/black again wrong ‘uns Gehenna, British symphonic black metal crew Hecate Enthroned and local death metal pulverising party, Blood Red Throne have just been added to the bill.

Further major additions are due to be announced soon and tickets are already running out fast, so head down to the Blastfest site for the lineup so far and all your admission needs!

