Blanket share video for alternative version of Beacons

Blanket have released a video for an alternative version of their track Beacons.

The song originally appeared on the band’s How To Let Go album, which was released in May last year through Music For Nations, with the new version featuring guest vocals from Slow Crush vocalist Isa Holliday.

Blanket bassist Matt Sheldon says: “To emphasise the theme of isolation on the track, we liked the idea of shooting the video of her alone on a telephone to represent the distance and segregation involved in the recording process.

“We overlaid this footage with a time-lapse of wax sculpted hands placed on a turntable and slowly melted with heat and then reversed this footage to mirror the aura of the track, and how it morphs from the starting point of negativity and isolation to a euphoric and realised end-point.”

Holliday adds: “Isolation was a definite theme in the recording process. One I may have taken a little too literally, secluding myself to record both the vocals and video completely alone and unassisted.

“The choice of phone for the video was very specific. We wanted an old school vibe, so the search was on to find a cord phone, reminiscent of a time before the world was connected infinitely by the internet and social media. A time when the isolation of living offline, not being able to be reached unless willingly, was still possible and in fact, the norm.”

The video has been released to coincide with Blanket’s upcoming tour dates with Cellar Darling, which will get under way later this week across the UK and Ireland.

Blanket 2019 UK and Ireland tour

Mar 21: Sheffield Studio, UK

Mar 22: Hammerfest Wales, UK

Mar 23: Cardiff The Globe, UK

Mar 24: Birmingham Hare & Hounds, UK

Mar 26: Norwich Waterfront Studio, UK

Mar 27: Hull The Welly 2, UK

Mar 28: Glasgow Audio, UK

Mar 29: Dublin On The Rox, Ireland

Mar 30: Manchester Academy 3, UK

Mar 31: London Jazz Cafe, UK