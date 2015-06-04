Blank Manuskript set for European tour

Blank Manuskript have announced a European tour and revealed they’re working on their third album.

The prog outfit will issue The Waiting Soldier in the coming months and will hit the road this month, with support from fellow Austrians Mindspeak for some dates.

Blank Manuskript guitarist Alfons Wohlmuth says: “It’s a concept album about a guy who decides to call himself a soldier and guard an object. He is not a very intelligent guy, he hasn’t found his place in life and therefore tries to find his way by becoming a soldier.”

BLANK MANUSKRIPT EUROPEAN TOUR 2015

Jun 10: Caffe Galerija Bunt, Tuzla, Bosnia & Herzegovina (with Mindspeak)

Jun 11: Black Stage, Nis, Serbia (with Mindspeak)

Jun 12: Club Mladost, Subotica, Serbia (with Mindspeak)

Jun 13: Rock Lyuk, Szigetszentmiklos, Hungary (with Mindspeak)

Jun 14: Il Giardino, Verona, Italy

Jun 25: Local Radio Fest, Bremen, Germany

Jun 26: B52, Eernegem, Belgium

Jun 27: Blok, Nieuwerkerk, The Netherlands

Jun 28: Friedensfest, Iserlohn, Germany