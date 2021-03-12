Blackmore's Night release track-by-track video of new album Nature's Light

Blackmore's Night have released a track-by-track video for their 11th album Nature's Light.

The band was founded in 1997 by Deep Purple/Rainbow guitarist Ritchie Blackmore and vocalist Candice Night as a venture for their love of folk and Renaissance music, and Nature's Light is their first album in six years. The duo have released a video where they discuss each of the ten tracks in detail, which you can watch below.

Candice Night says of the album: “The story of Nature’s Light is the story of nature being the true queen and the simplicity and magic of everyday miracles that happen right before your eyes.

"If you feel stagnant or repressed in your surroundings, it is important to take a break from the mundane and go where your heart leads you. It allows you to recharge and begin again with fresh and renewed energy. For some it is the ocean, for some the woods, for some feeling the sun on your face. Our music is an escape from the stress and pressure of modern times. Journey back through time with us, to a simpler, magical time where music enters your heart and soul.”

Nature’s Light is out now on multiple formats. Among these is a strictly limited 2CD hardcover mediabook edition that includes a bonus CD featuring carefully selected Blackmore’s Night’s back catalogue tracks. The album is also available as a CD Digipak Edition, a limited edition 1LP Gatefold Edition on yellow vinyl, a 180g 1LP Gatefold Edition on black vinyl as well as digital.