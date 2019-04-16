Black Stone Cherry share video for new single My Last Breath

Black Stone Cherry have premiered a video for their track My Last Breath.

It’s the latest song taken from their 2018 album Family Tree and features fans of the band who sent the Kentucky outfit personal messages for inclusion in the final video.

The band say in a statement: “We’re so pleased to share our new video My Last Breath today.

“This video is incredibly special and personal for not only ourselves, but to so many others around the world! The fact that so many people opened up their hearts and shared some of the most emotional and personal messages on camera is what makes this so touching, vulnerable, and in our opinion, one of a kind.

“We truly hope this song will resound in your hearts and in your souls, and stir up that overwhelming, yet beautiful thought: ‘If all I had left was my breath, here what I’d spend it on.’

Black Stone Cherry will head back out on the road later this month across the US and then return to the UK and Europe this summer – a run that’ll include a headline set at the UK’s Ramblin’ Man Fair.

Black Stone Cherry - Family Tree

Black Stone Cherry 2019 tour dates

Apr 18: Flint The Machine Shop, MI

Apr 19: Grand Rapids Elevation, MI

Apr 20: Racine Route 20, WI

Apr 25: Hopewell beacon Theatre, VA

Apr 26: Fredericksburg Hard Times Four Mile Fork, CA

Apr 27: Leesburg Tally Ho Theatre, VA

Apr 29: Lancaster Chamelon Club, PA

Apr 30: Cambridge Middle East, MA

May 01: Asbury Park The Stone Pont, NJ

May 03: Columbia The Senate, SC

May 04: Panama City Beach Bike Week, FL

May 09: Atlanta Centre Stage, GA

May 10: Tuscaloosa Amphitheatre, AL

May 11: Natchez The Bluff, MS

May 12: Dothan The Plant, AL

May 16: Belvidere The Apollo Theatre, IL

May 17: Columbia Blue Note, MO

May 18: Lawrence Granada Theater, KS

May 24: Greensboro Blind Tiger, NC

May 25: Maryville The Shed, TN

May 26: Pryor Rocklahoma, OK

May 30: Chattanooga Riverbed Music Festival, TN

May 31: Huntington V Club, WV

Jun 01: Sandusky Ohio Bike Week, OH

Jun 09: Frankin JD Legends, OH

Jun 21: Murrells Inlet Suck Bang Blow, SC

Jun 22: Bristol Thunder Mountain Music Park, TN

Jun 29: Wappingers Falls Tail Winds Music Festival, NY

Jul 05: Pistoia Blues, Italy

Jul 06: Rock The Castle Festival, Italy

Jul 08: Budapest A38, Hungary

Jul 09: Bucarest Quantic Club, Romania

Jul 10: Sofia Club Mixtape 5, Bulgaria

Jul 13: Caerphilly Caerphilly Castle, UK

Jul 14: Aberdeen Music Hall, UK

Jul 16: Glasgow Barrowland, UK

Jul 17: Dublin Academy, Ireland

Jul 18: Belfast Ulster Hall, UK

Jul 20: Ramblin’ Man Fair, UK

Jul 22: Zwolle Hedon, Netherlands

Jul 23: Bochun Matrix, Germany

Jul 24: Karlsruhe Substage, Germany

Jul 25: Nuremberg Hirsch, Germany

Jul 27: Frankfurst Batschkjapp, Germany

Jul 29: Weert Be Bosuil, Netherlands

Aug 01: Poland Rock festival, Poland

Aug 02: Wacken Open Air, Germany

Aug 08: Eau Claire The Metro, WI

Aug 09: Dubuque Q Casino, IA

Aug 10: Le Roy Jame At The Ridge, NY

Aug 24: Laurinburg Outback ATV Park, NC

Aug 31: Aarburg Riverside Arena, Switzerland

Sep 03: Marseille Le Dome, France

Sep 05: Bordeaux Arkea Arena, France

Sep 07: Madrid Vistalegre, Spain

Sep 08: Barcelona St Jordi Club, Spain

Sep 10: Turin Pala Alpitour, Italy

Sep 11: Mannheim SAP Arena, Germany

Sep 13: Berlin Max Sceling-Halle, Germany

Sep 15: Bratislava Incheba, Slovakia

Sep 16: Wien Stadhalle, Austria

Sep 18: Stuttgart Porche Arena, Germany

Sep 20: Paris La Seine Musicale, France

Sep 21: Brussels Forest National, Belgium

Sep 23: Hamburg Barclaycard Arena, Germany

Sep 25: Copenhagen Royal Arena, Denmark

Sep 27: Stockholm Hovert, Sweden

Sep 28: Gothenburg Partille Arena, Sweden

Sep 30: Leipzig Arena, Germany

Oct 01: Munich Olympia Halle, Germany

Oct 02: Tilburg 013, Netherlands

Tickets are on sale now.