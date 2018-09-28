Black Stone Cherry share video for foot-stomping single Carry Me On Down The Road

Black Stone Cherry have released a video for their new single Carry Me On Down The Road.

The song has been taken from the Kentucky quartet’s latest album Family Tree, which launched back in April this year.

The Mike Rodway-directed video was filmed on the road with the band over the space of the last 12 months and features clips of them onstage at the UK’s Download festival, in Europe and in the US.

Bassist Jon Lawhon says: “If you’ve ever wondered what it’s like or wanted to experience a tour with Black Stone Cherry, the Carry Me On Down The Road music video gives you the coolest and most unique perspective of our touring lives.”

Guitarist Ben Wells adds: “Carry Me On Down The Road is one of my personal favourites on the album. I remember as we were writing it and creating these riffs, I knew we had something unique and different to anything else we had done before.

“To me, it's a catalyst song for the overall vibe of Family Tree.”

Black Stone Cherry are currently on the road in the US and will return to the UK and Europe throughout November and December.