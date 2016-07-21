Black Stone Cherry in video for The Rambler

Black Stone Cherry have released a video for their track The Rambler.

The song originally featured on their fifth studio album Kentucky, which launched in April this year.

The promo includes a guest appearance from Billy Ray Cyrus, who says he was “honoured” to be in the clip.

He says: “If you are ready to hear a great band with an incredible song, hit play. I was honoured when they asked me to bring The Rambler to life. Make something real? Hell yeah. I’m in.”

The band will break up their Carnival Of Madness tour with Shinedown and Halestorm on July 24 when they play the UK’s Ramblin’ Man Fair.

Jul 22: Kansas City Starlight Theatre, MO

Jul 24: Maidstone Ramblin’ Man Fair, UK

Jul 26: Rogers Walmart Amp, AR

Jul 27: Tulsa BOK Center, OK

Jul 29: New Orleans UNO Lakefront Arena, LA

Jul 30: Woodlands The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion, TX

Jul 31: Austin Cedar Park, TX

Aug 03: Orange Beach Wharf Amphitheatre, AL

Aug 04: Nashville Ascend Amphitheatre, TN

Aug 06: Raleigh Red hat Amphitheatre, NC

Aug 07: New York Ford Amphitheatre, NY

Aug 09: Wilkes Barre Mohegan Sun Arena, PA

Aug 10: Columbia Merriweather Post Pavilion, MD

Aug 12: Gilford Bank Of New Hampshire Pavilion, NH

Aug 13: Uncasville Monegan Sun Arena, CT

Aug 14: Erie Insurance Arena, PA

Aug 16: Chicago FirstMerit Bank Pavilion, IL

Aug 17: Cleveland Jacobs Pavilion, OH

Aug 18: Detroit DTE Energy Music Theatre, MI

Sep 07: Sao Paulo Maximus Festival, Brazil

Sep 10: Buenos Aires Maximum Festival, Argentina

Sep 23: Chattanooga Revelry Room, TN