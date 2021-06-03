Bassist Jon Lawhon departs Black Stone Cherry

Black Stone Cherry have parted ways with bassist Jon Lawhon after 20 years. The news was announced by the band on social media.

In the statement, Black Stone Cherry say, "It is with a heavy heart that we inform you that Jon Lawhon has decided to take an indefinite sabbatical from music and touring for personal reasons. As such, Jon will be stepping down as a member of Black Stone Cherry.

"We love Jon, we wish him all the best in all his future endeavours and will cherish the memories and legacy we've built with him over 20 years as a band. We ask that you please respect Jon and the band's privacy regarding this matter.

"In the meantime, we can't wait to play more rockin' Black Stone Cherry shows in 2021 and onward! Please stay on the look-out for new shows announcing near you!"

Lawhon was a founding member of Black Stone Cherry, forming the band in 2001 with three high school friends: drummer John Fred Young, guitarist Ben Wells, and singer-guitarist Chris Robertson. The quartet commandeered a rehearsal space used by Young's father Richard, guitarist with southern rockers The Kentucky Headhunters, and the rest is history.

It has not yet been announced who will replace Lawhon in the band, who are scheduled to perform at The Barn at Pain Fork in Barnardsville, NC, this coming Saturday. After further US shows over the next three months, the band are due to tour the UK in September, climaxing with a show at London's iconic Royal Albert Hall. Full dates below.

Black Stone Cherry 2021 UK Tour

Sep 09: Bristol O2 Academy

Sep 10: Birmingham O2 Academy

Sep 11: Lincoln Engine Shed

Sep 13: Nottingham Rock City

Sep 14: Leeds O2 Academy

Sep 16: Manchester O2 Apollo

Sep 17: Glasgow Barrowland

Sep 18: Edinburgh Usher Hall

Sep 20: Newcastle O2 Academy

Sep 21: Liverpool O2 Academy

Sep 23: Folkestone Leas Cliff Hall

Sep 24: Cardiff St Davids Hall

Sep 25: Exeter Great Hall

Sep 27: Southampton O2 Guildhall

Sep 28: Cambridge Corn Exchange

Sep 29: London Royal Albert Hall

Tickets are on sake now.