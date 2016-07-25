Black Stone Cherry announce UK tour

Black Stone Cherry have announced a UK tour.
The 14-date run of shows will take place across November and December and have been lined up in support of their fifth studio album Kentucky, which launched in April this year.
The band say: “We have been very fortunate to play some incredible shows in the UK the past few years. After headlining two arena tours and being a part of some amazing festivals, we wanted to bring it back to an atmosphere that we know our fans will enjoy and truly deserve.
“This tour is a way for us to bring the show to them and to play venues that allow us to deliver a very special night featuring two sets of music, like we’ve never done before. No other bands – just the four of us and our fans.
“We are truly thrilled to bring this unique Black Stone Cherry experience to the UK. We have never done anything like this before and we knew the UK was the only place to do it. That’s all we’re gonna say about it.”
Tickets for the UK shows go on sale on July 29 via LiveNation.
Last week, the group released a video for their track The Rambler starring Billy Ray Cyrus. The band continue their US tour in support of Kentucky this week.
Black Stone Cherry 2016 UK tour
Nov 19: Cardiff St David’s Hall
Nov 21: Portsmouth Guildhall
Nov 22: Wolverhampton Civic Hall
Nov 24: Manchester O2 Apollo
Nov 25: Glasgow Royal Concert Hall
Nov 27: Newcastle City Hall
Nov 28: Sheffield City Hall
Nov 30: Brighton Dome
Dec 01: Nottingham Royal Concert Hall
Dec 02: Bristol Colston Hall
Dec 04: Trecco Planet Rockstock
Dec 05: London O2 Shepherds Bush Empire
Dec 06: London O2 Shepherds Bush Empire
Dec 08: Norwich UEA
Black Stone Cherry other 2016 tour dates
Jul 26: Rogers Walmart Amp, AR
Jul 27: Tulsa BOK Center, OK
Jul 29: New Orleans UNO Lakefront Arena, LA
Jul 30: Woodlands The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion, TX
Jul 31: Austin Cedar Park, TX
Aug 03: Orange Beach Wharf Amphitheatre, AL
Aug 04: Nashville Ascend Amphitheatre, TN
Aug 06: Raleigh Red hat Amphitheatre, NC
Aug 07: New York Ford Amphitheatre, NY
Aug 09: Wilkes Barre Mohegan Sun Arena, PA
Aug 10: Columbia Merriweather Post Pavilion, MD
Aug 12: Gilford Bank Of New Hampshire Pavilion, NH
Aug 13: Uncasville Monegan Sun Arena, CT
Aug 14: Erie Insurance Arena, PA
Aug 16: Chicago FirstMerit Bank Pavilion, IL
Aug 17: Cleveland Jacobs Pavilion, OH
Aug 18: Detroit DTE Energy Music Theatre, MI
Sep 07: Sao Paulo Maximus Festival, Brazil
Sep 10: Buenos Aires Maximum Festival, Argentina
Sep 23: Chattanooga Revelry Room, TN