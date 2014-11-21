Black Star Riders name 2nd album

Black Star Riders have confirmed their second album, The Killer Instinct, will be released in February via Nuclear Blast.
The follow-up to the Thin Lizzy offshoot’s 2013 debut All Hell Breaks Loose contains 10 tracks and appears just before they tour the UK with Europe.
Frontman Ricky Warwick sets the scene by saying: “Life’s not fair. Never has been, never will be. Sometimes you have to live with a killer instinct just to survive in the pursuit of happiness. Nobody can do for you what you should be doing for yourself.”
The band tied up with producer Nick Raskulinecz after Def Leppard frontman Joe Elliott backed out of the project citing pressures of time.
Guitarist Damon Johnson says: “Nick proved to be the world-class producer we’d heard so much about. He patiently walked through the full song list with the entire band, and made sure we focused on the material to best represent Black Star Riders in 2015.”
Tracklist
The Killer Instinct
Bullet Blues
Finest Hour
Soldierstown
Charlie I Gotta Go
Blindsided
Through The Motions
Sex, Guns & Gasoline
Turn In Your Arms
You Little Liar
Europe, Black Star Riders UK tour
Mar 05: Glasgow O2 ABC
Mar 06: Glasgow O2 ABC
Mar 07: Newcastle O2 Academy
Mar 08: Leeds O2 Academy
Mar 10: Nottingham Rock City
Mar 11: Cambridge Corn Exchange
Mar 13: Manchester Academy
Mar 14: Wolverhampton Civic Hall
Mar 15: Exeter University
Mar 16: Bristol O2 Academy
Mar 18: Bournemouth O2 Academy
Mar 19: Norwich UEA
Mar 20: London Shepherds Bush Empire
Mar 21: London Shepherds Bush Empire