Black Star Riders name 2nd album

Black Star Riders have confirmed their second album, The Killer Instinct, will be released in February via Nuclear Blast.

The follow-up to the Thin Lizzy offshoot’s 2013 debut All Hell Breaks Loose contains 10 tracks and appears just before they tour the UK with Europe.

Frontman Ricky Warwick sets the scene by saying: “Life’s not fair. Never has been, never will be. Sometimes you have to live with a killer instinct just to survive in the pursuit of happiness. Nobody can do for you what you should be doing for yourself.”

The band tied up with producer Nick Raskulinecz after Def Leppard frontman Joe Elliott backed out of the project citing pressures of time.

Guitarist Damon Johnson says: “Nick proved to be the world-class producer we’d heard so much about. He patiently walked through the full song list with the entire band, and made sure we focused on the material to best represent Black Star Riders in 2015.”

Tracklist

The Killer Instinct Bullet Blues Finest Hour Soldierstown Charlie I Gotta Go Blindsided Through The Motions Sex, Guns & Gasoline Turn In Your Arms You Little Liar

Europe, Black Star Riders UK tour

Mar 05: Glasgow O2 ABC

Mar 06: Glasgow O2 ABC

Mar 07: Newcastle O2 Academy

Mar 08: Leeds O2 Academy

Mar 10: Nottingham Rock City

Mar 11: Cambridge Corn Exchange

Mar 13: Manchester Academy

Mar 14: Wolverhampton Civic Hall

Mar 15: Exeter University

Mar 16: Bristol O2 Academy

Mar 18: Bournemouth O2 Academy

Mar 19: Norwich UEA

Mar 20: London Shepherds Bush Empire

Mar 21: London Shepherds Bush Empire