Elliott out of BSR album

Joe Elliott has called off plans to produce Black Star Riders’ second album after his Def Leppard schedule went “insane.”

BSR frontman Ricky Warwick says the change is unfortunate – but he’d have done the same thing in his friend’s position.

Elliott was confirmed for the hot seat in January, after a long history with the Thin Lizzy offshoot including remixing the band’s catalogue alongside guitarist Scott Gorham.

But Warwick tells Rock N’ Load: “We haven’t got Joe producing it. We did have Joe, but he’s not doing it any more. He’s unfortunately had to pull out from doing the album, just due to the fact that Leppard have gone insane.

“They’re out with Kiss and there’s loads of stuff going on. Both of us are very sorry.”

Pre-production has been going well, with the aim of recording in October as originally planned. Warwick says: “It’s pretty much together. It’s like a jigsaw – we have all the pieces. We need to start putting them together, which is what we’re doing over the next six weeks before we start.”

Gorham recently discussed how he was looking forward to making a “proper album” with Elliott, after the challenging experience of recording 12 tracks in 12 days with Kevin Shirley as they worked on debut release All Hell Breaks Loose.

Now Warwick reflects: “It’s a shame. It would have been great with Joe – he’s such a friend and such a champion of true bands. But he’s got to look after his boys and Def Leppard’s obviously his priority.

“I would have done the same thing had it been the Black Star Riders.”

Another producer has been brought in and will be named in due course. The follow-up to All Hell Breaks Loose is expected early next year via Nuclear Blast. The band tour the UK in March alongside Europe:

Mar 05: Glasgow O2 ABC

Mar 06: Glasgow O2 ABC

Mar 07: Newcastle O2 Academy

Mar 08: Leeds O2 Academy

Mar 10: Nottingham Rock City

Mar 11: Cambridge Corn Exchange

Mar 13: Manchester Academy

Mar 14: Wolverhampton Civic Hall

Mar 15: Exeter University

Mar 16: Bristol O2 Academy

Mar 18: Bournemouth O2 Academy

Mar 19: Norwich UEA

Mar 20: London Shepherds Bush Empire

Mar 21: London Shepherds Bush Empire