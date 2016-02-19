Black Peaks issue Glass Built Castles promo

Black Peaks have released a video for their track Glass Built Castles.

It features on their debut album Statues, which will be released on April 8 via Easy Life and Sony RED.

The band say: “This was one of the first songs we wrote when we were in session writing Statues. It was one of those tracks that came together in about three hours and practically wrote itself.

“It is part three of a four-part story that is pieced together on the album. In the new video you will get a glimpse at part of this story. All will become clear soon.”

Last month, the Brighton-based outfit released a stream of their track Set In Stone from Statues, which is available for pre-order from their label’s website.

Black Peaks are currently on a UK tour with Palm Reader and Toska. They’ve also been confirmed for this year’s Download festival.

Black Peaks Statues tracklist

Glass Built Castles Crooks Say You Will Hang ‘Em High Set In Stone Saviour Statues Of Shame Drones White Eyes For Those That Sleep For A Thousand Years Shall Soon Wake To Take The First Turn

Feb 19: Liverpool Arts Club

Feb 20: Birmingham Asylum

Mar 31: Newcastle Northumbria Uni

Apr 01: Manchester Deaf Institute

Apr 02: Leeds Key Club

Apr 03: Glasgow King Tut’s

Apr 06: London The Borderline

Apr 07: Tunbridge Wells Forum

Apr 08: Nottingham Rock City Basement

Apr 09: Brighton Haunt

Jun 11: Donington Download festival