Black Peaks stream Set In Stone

Black Peaks have issued a stream of their track Set In Stone.

The song features on the band’s upcoming debut album Statues, which is released on April 8 via Easy Life and Sony RED. Set In Stone is available now as a digital purchase and is also being offered as an instant download with pre-orders of the album.

Black Peaks say: “Set In Stone is one of our favourites from the album, we hope you love it as much as we do. The song is about seizing every moment life has to offer before they slip away into silence and become mere memories.

”Set In Stone is a definite darker side of us and hopefully shows off the diverse sounds that Statues has to offer. It’s one of our proudest achievements as a band, it evolved from a good song to something brilliant when we recorded it.”

Black Peaks have also confirmed Palm Reader and Toska as support on their March and April headlining dates across the UK. The Physics House Band will be in support for the February dates.

BLACK PEAKS 2016 UK TOUR

Feb 12: Gloucester Guildhall

Feb 13: Southampton Talking Heads

Feb 14: Colchester Arts Centre

Feb 15: Norwich Arts Centre

Feb 17: Bristol Exchange

Feb 18: Cardiff Clwb Ifor Bach

Feb 19: Liverpool Arts Club

Feb 20: Birmingham Asylum

Mar 31: Newcastle Northumbria Uni

Apr 01: Manchester Deaf Institute

Apr 02: Leeds Key Club

Apr 03: Glasgow King Tut’s

Apr 06: London The Borderline

Apr 07: Tunbridge Wells Forum

Apr 08: Nottingham Rock City Basement

Apr 09: Brighton Haunt