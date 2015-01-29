Black Peaks build up single launch

Brighton-based post-rockers Black Peaks have released their latest single Glass Built Castles via their Bandcamp page.

And along with launching the track, they’ve announced a headlining gig at London’s Barfly on April 8.

Glass Built Castles follows the release of Say You Will from their as-yet-untitled album which is due to see the light of day later this year.

Frontman Will Gardner says of Glass Built Castles: “It’s the third part of a four-part, four-track story on the Black Peaks debut album. The song deals with a fictitious individual’s thirst for revenge and the consequences of his actions viewed by an outsider.”

Gardner, who is joined in the band by guitarist Joe Gosney, drummer Liam Kearley and bassist Andrew Gosden, previously released the three-track Closer To The Sun EP last year. It’s also available to purchase from their Bandcamp page.

Tickets for their London gig are now available.

Before their London show, they join artists including Rick Wakeman, Steeleye Span, Mostly Autumn and The Enid at the Prog magazine sponsored HRH Prog 3 on March 19-22 at Hafan y Mor, North Wales. Tickets for the weekender are on sale now.