HRH Prog 3 lineup completed

The Skys, Collibus, Black Peaks and The Dream Circuit have been added to the bill for HRH Prog 3, which takes place at Hafan y Mor, North Wales, on March 19-22 next year.
The additions complete the bill for the third annual event, which is headlined by Rick Wakeman, Steeleye Span, Mostly Autumn and The Enid.
It’s a rare UK appearance for award-winning Lithuanian outfit The Skys, whose last album, 2011’s Colours Of The Desert, featured guest appearances from Dave Kilminster, Anne Marie Helder and others.
Rising British stars Collibus recently launched debut album The False Awakening, and last year made history as the first heavy band to perform in the House Of Commons.
HRH Prog 3 Royalty and VIP passes are already sold out but standard tickets with accommodation and day passes without accommodation remain on sale. Find out more.
HRH Prog 3 lineup
Rick Wakeman
Steeleye Span
Mostly Autumn
The Enid
The Skys
Magenta
Anna Phoebe
Lifesigns
Touchstone
Sanguine Hum
Knifeworld
Collibus
Jump
The Dream Circuit
Black Peaks
Landskap
Agent
Kitten Pyramid
The Osiris Club