HRH Prog 3 lineup completed

The Skys, Collibus, Black Peaks and The Dream Circuit have been added to the bill for HRH Prog 3, which takes place at Hafan y Mor, North Wales, on March 19-22 next year.

The additions complete the bill for the third annual event, which is headlined by Rick Wakeman, Steeleye Span, Mostly Autumn and The Enid.

It’s a rare UK appearance for award-winning Lithuanian outfit The Skys, whose last album, 2011’s Colours Of The Desert, featured guest appearances from Dave Kilminster, Anne Marie Helder and others.

Rising British stars Collibus recently launched debut album The False Awakening, and last year made history as the first heavy band to perform in the House Of Commons.

HRH Prog 3 Royalty and VIP passes are already sold out but standard tickets with accommodation and day passes without accommodation remain on sale. Find out more.

HRH Prog 3 lineup

Rick Wakeman

Steeleye Span

Mostly Autumn

The Enid

The Skys

Magenta

Anna Phoebe

Lifesigns

Touchstone

Sanguine Hum

Knifeworld

Collibus

Jump

The Dream Circuit

Black Peaks

Landskap

Agent

Kitten Pyramid

The Osiris Club