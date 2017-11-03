Black Moth release new video for Moonbow

Black Moth are premiering their new video for Moonbow exclusively with Metal Hammer.

Moonbow is taken from Black Moth’s upcoming third album Anatomical Venus, due for release on February 23 via Candlelight Records.

Speaking about the new song, vocalist Harriet Hyde says it is “an ode and an offering to the moon herself, in the hope that she will shine her silver blessings on Mothic ventures to follow.”

“Ben Foley’s directorial work with us has gone from Looner to Lunar. His deft creative touch on Moonbow drags the viewer with us through a psychedelic neon dreamscape – an intoxicating experience of lunar worship.”

Black Moth UK tour dates 2017

Nov 9: Hoxton Square Bar & Kitchen, London, UK

Nov 10: Belgrave Music Hall, Leeds

Dec 22: Electric Ballroom, London (supporting Orange Goblin)

